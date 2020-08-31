JioFiber launches 30-day free broadband trial

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
JioFiber, the brand under which Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) provides broadband services, has launched a ‘no-condition 30-day free trial’ with 150 mbps of unlimited internet for new customers.
The company will be also offering a 4K set-top box (with access to top 10 paid OTT apps) free and free voice calling. A user, if not satisfied, could surrender the services after the 30-day trial period, the company said in a statement.
The company also launched new plans (see table) starting with ₹399 per month, under its Naye India Ka Naya Josh initiative. The new plans are being rolled out with unlimited internet, symmetric speed (upload speed is equal to download speed) and subscription to the top 12 paid OTT apps at no extra cost.
“JioFiber is already the largest fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family,” Akash Ambani, Director at RJio, said.
“After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with RJio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world,” he added.
JioFiber also announced activation of services for new customers from September 1, while customers on-boarded between August 15 and 31 will get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...