JioFiber launches 30-day free broadband trial

JioFiber, the brand under which Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) provides broadband services, has launched a ‘no-condition 30-day free trial’ with 150 mbps of unlimited internet for new customers.

The company will be also offering a 4K set-top box (with access to top 10 paid OTT apps) free and free voice calling. A user, if not satisfied, could surrender the services after the 30-day trial period, the company said in a statement.

The company also launched new plans (see table) starting with ₹399 per month, under its Naye India Ka Naya Josh initiative. The new plans are being rolled out with unlimited internet, symmetric speed (upload speed is equal to download speed) and subscription to the top 12 paid OTT apps at no extra cost.

“JioFiber is already the largest fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family,” Akash Ambani, Director at RJio, said.

“After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with RJio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world,” he added.

JioFiber also announced activation of services for new customers from September 1, while customers on-boarded between August 15 and 31 will get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.