Reliance Retail’s JioMart has roped in Indian cricket icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a brand ambassador.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart. Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, ‘shopping’ being an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60% of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to the fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail.”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, “I strongly identify and echo with the values that JioMart stands for, being a homegrown e-commerce brand, they are driven by a purpose to support the digital retail revolution in India. India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart’s JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on-board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians.”

