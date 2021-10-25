JioPhone Next to run on indigenously developed operating system Pragati OS

Scripting a survival
JioPhone Next, the smartphone jointly developed by Reliance Jio and global internet major Google, will run on a new operating system called Pragati OS. Pragati OS, powered by Android, has been built specifically for India.
The device is expected to be launched next week ahead of Diwali. It was set for launch earlier this year but was delayed due to the ongoing global shortage in chipsets.
The affordable smartphone is being manufactured at facilities in Tirupati and Sriperumbudur through a partnership with Neolync Solutions Private Limited. Reliance had earlier invested ₹20 crore in Neolync
According to the company, JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind device featuring an optimised operating system based on Android and Play Store. The device and the operating system will offer premium capabilities that have until now been associated with more powerful smartphones, including voice-first features that enable people to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, deliver a great camera experience, and get the latest Android feature and security updates. JioPhone Next is built with features like the Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for any on-screen text, a smart camera with India-centric filters and much more.
JioPhone Next’s processor comes from Qualcomm and focuses on delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies, along with optimisations in device performance, audio and battery.
“Listen” functionality allows users to have content on any screen read out to them by the device. It allows users to consume content by listening in a language which they can understand.
‘Translate’ functionality allows users to have any screen translated to language of their choice. It allows users to read any content in their language of preference.
The price of the device is yet to be unveiled.
