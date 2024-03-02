The JobsForHer Foundation, in collaboration with the Karnataka Digital Economic Mission (KDEM), under its W@W -Women at Work initiative, Infosys Springboard, UiPath, Broadridge and other partners, announced the launch of HerShakti, an exclusive program for women in tech.

The program was launched at the AccelHERate & DivHERsity Awards 2024, powered by HerKey, a jobs’ platform. The HerShakti program is a government-industry joint initiative to bring women back to work in the technology sector, fostering gender diversity and inclusion.

Through this program, the JobsForHer Foundation, aims to upskill 500 women returnees in emerging technologies in the next six months. HerShakti is a comprehensive program tailored for women returnees and starters to provide them with essential tech capabilities and professional skills required for the evolving job market.

Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO of Herkey and leading trustee of the JobsForHer Foundation stated, “We are thrilled to introduce the HerShakti program in a unique collaboration put together between government and industry in order to upskill women on a break in the latest technologies. The program is a manifestation of our dedication to nurturing growth and development, empowering women from the tech industry and making a positive impact on Karnataka’s digital landscape”.

The program will offer courses in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Cyber Security, Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Blockchain and Cloud Computing powered by companies such as Infosys Springboard, UiPath and Broadridge. The curriculum is designed to equip women in diverse job roles, making it an industry-led initiative supported by the Government of Karnataka.

“The Karnataka Government stands firmly committed to supporting women in entrepreneurship, skilling and employment. Through initiatives like the HerShakti Program, we are providing women with the necessary resources and support to succeed in the IT/BT sector. These efforts not only empower women but also contribute to the overall growth and diversity of our workforce”, said Priyank Kharge, IT/BT Minister Karnataka.