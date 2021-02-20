Join Clash 3D the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in January 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Join Clash 3D from Supersonic Studios was the most downloaded mobile game across the globe in January 2021 with 27 million installs, according to a report by Sensor Tower.
The game recorded a 3,300 times increase in installs from January 2020. India accounted for the highest number of installs for the game at 38.3 per cent of its total downloads and Indonesia stood at 6.4 per cent.
Among Us from InnerSloth, for the first time since August 2020 slipped to the second position in January 2021 with 26 million installs.
“It the first time since August that Among Us hasn’t taken the top spot in the mobile game download rankings,” Sensor Tower said.
“While installs have declined since a peak of approximately 83 million in September, the title remains hugely popular, and by January 31, 2021, it had accumulated 322.5 million lifetime downloads from the App Store and Google Play,” it said.
Among Us was followed by DOP 2 from Say Games, Sushi Roll 3D from Say Games, and Project Makeover from Bubblegum Games in the list of top five most installed mobile games worldwide last month.
In terms of revenue, Honor of Kings from Tencent was the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for January 2021 with $267.3 million in player spending, accounting for nearly 22 per cent growth from January 2020.
PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest-earning mobile game last month with over $259 million in gross revenue, a 26 per cent year-over-year growth from January 2020. It was followed by Fate/Grand Order from Sony’s Aniplex, Genshin Impact from miHoYo and Roblox from Roblox Corporation in the list of highest-grossing mobile games worldwide in January 2021.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...