Join Clash 3D the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in January 2021

Join Clash 3D from Supersonic Studios was the most downloaded mobile game across the globe in January 2021 with 27 million installs, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The game recorded a 3,300 times increase in installs from January 2020. India accounted for the highest number of installs for the game at 38.3 per cent of its total downloads and Indonesia stood at 6.4 per cent.

Among Us from InnerSloth, for the first time since August 2020 slipped to the second position in January 2021 with 26 million installs.

“It the first time since August that Among Us hasn’t taken the top spot in the mobile game download rankings,” Sensor Tower said.

“While installs have declined since a peak of approximately 83 million in September, the title remains hugely popular, and by January 31, 2021, it had accumulated 322.5 million lifetime downloads from the App Store and Google Play,” it said.

Among Us was followed by DOP 2 from Say Games, Sushi Roll 3D from Say Games, and Project Makeover from Bubblegum Games in the list of top five most installed mobile games worldwide last month.

In terms of revenue, Honor of Kings from Tencent was the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for January 2021 with $267.3 million in player spending, accounting for nearly 22 per cent growth from January 2020.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest-earning mobile game last month with over $259 million in gross revenue, a 26 per cent year-over-year growth from January 2020. It was followed by Fate/Grand Order from Sony’s Aniplex, Genshin Impact from miHoYo and Roblox from Roblox Corporation in the list of highest-grossing mobile games worldwide in January 2021.