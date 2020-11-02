K7 launches special security pack for the festive season

Keeping the online safety of all netizens in mind, K7 Computing has launched a celebration pack for Diwali and the festival season. The special retail pack includes K7 Total Security for Windows with enhanced benefits: free three months’ additional validity and a free copy of K7 Mobile Security for smartphones. This special pack offers protection to the netizens during the festival time not only on their PCs, but also on their smartphones, says a company press release.