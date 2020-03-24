Info-tech

Kaspersky announces free availability of anti-virus software for medical organisations

Kaspersky has announced free availability of its cyber security products for medical organisationsto help them stay protected from cyberthreats during the pandemic.

The full list of B2B products available for free for six months includes Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security, the company said.

“In this critical situation, healthcare institutions are under immense pressure and carry huge responsibility while saving people’s lives and fighting against the infection. Doctors, nurses and all medical staff take on most of the load and therefore need any support possible,” said Evgeniya Naumova, Vice-President of the Global Sales Network at Kaspersky.

