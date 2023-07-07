Kerala High Court is all set to go hi-tech when the automated scrutiny of bail application gets ready.

Starting from July 10, the Kerala High Court will introduce a system of machine/automated scrutiny of bail applications before they are listed for hearing.

Termed it as the first in the country, the machine scrutiny will check for defects before the plea is listed before the court for hearing.

E-filing module

Until August 1, an option will be available on the e-filing module to choose between “auto scrutiny” or “scrutiny by filing scrutiny officer” for bail applications. Once the module is evaluated further, machine scrutiny will be mandatory for all bail applications from August 1.

The system has been developed by the IT team of the High Court.

Hitherto, manual scrutiny was carried out for bail application and in some days, the number of bail applications is on the rise, particularly after holidays. This has facilitated the authorities to consider the usage of technological advancements in the scrutiny of bail applications that will reduce time delays.

If it is found successful in considering bail applications, such a system can be introduced in other sections of the court which would be expected to reduce human interventions, a senior officer in the Kerala High Court said.