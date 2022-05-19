Kerala sees significant jump in hiring trends: apna.co 

Kerala has emerged as a popular destination for job seekers with employers actively hiring for different sectors, says apna.co – India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform.

Kochi witnessed 61 per cent of the total job interviews, followed by Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Malappuram. According to the portal, the State has observed a 3x increase in the number of users since the last quarter.

Positive trends

With more than 198,000 new users added from Kerala in 2022, apna.co continues to be the State’s favourite professional networking destination,. Aiming to connect job seekers with hyper-local jobs of their choice, apna.co has enabled around 90,000 job interviews each month.

After two dull years, there is a notable growth in the hiring activities in segments such as business development, delivery personnel, tele Callers/BPO, Sales (Field Work), Admin/Office Assistants, Counsellor, Marketing, Accounts/Finance, Driver and Back Office, and many others.

India’s steadily recovering economy has triggered a significant jump in hiring trends and job interviews in Kerala, a . With the hiring spree gradually matching the pre-pandemic period, – the company has started providing hyper-local job opportunities across multiple cities in Kerala. It has recorded 350,000 interviews for various job roles across industries between January to April.

Scaling opportunities

Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co, said, “Kerala has been a prominent hub of opportunities for India’s rising workforce. In the past few months, along with other cities, Kochi has shown immense growth in fulfilling the aspirations of millions of professionals. At apna.co, we will continue to focus our actions on fostering more growth in the State in the coming months.”

The various professional networking tools on apna.co have helped thousands of users find relevant job opportunities while also providing up-skilling avenues for professionals. The platform’s data reveal that of all the users in Kerala who sought jobs in the first four months of this year, 42 per cent have an education qualification of 12th or below, while 34 per cent are graduates, followed by 10 per cent of postgraduates. Besides them , apna.co has also empowered users with a diploma degree/ITI degree.

Today, apna.co has more than 22 million users across 70-plus cities in India.