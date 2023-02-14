Kerala Startup Mission has selected Zappyhire, a Kochi-based recruitment automation startup, to attend the 4YFN event in Barcelona, Spain. The four-day affair, part of the MWC Barcelona 2023 and hosted by the GCMA, is one of the largest startup showcases in the world.

The event, which is scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 2, aims to extend its support to startups, investors and companies by providing them a platform to establish contact and birth collaborations and new business ventures.

Founded in late 2018 with a team of three members, Zappyhire set out to transform talent management through augmented intelligence, end-to-end automation, and exceptional candidate experience. In four years, the company has achieved success in building a robust and scalable recruitment automation platform that has received numerous accolades including the recent Digital India Platinum Award 2022.

Also read: ChatGPT fervour is so hot that Chinese firms call for caution

Last year, the platform screened over 1.6 million candidates and conducted over 101,000 interviews. Zappyhire also forms the cornerstone of an ambitious state government project that aims to create 20 lakh jobs in 5 years.

The startup’s approach to recruitment tech has earned it a place as one of the top five HR tech startups and one of the 101 Most Innovative AI Companies in India. With a rapidly expanding client base and global presence, Zappyhire serves 4,000+ recruiters across Southeast Asia, MENA, France, and the US.

“In the last four years, we’ve had an incredible growth journey, striking the right balance of technology and human touch to solve problems faced by recruiters, no matter the size of the company. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-focused approach to make a meaningful impact in the field of recruitment automation”, said Jyothis KS and Deepu Xavier, co-Founders.

Also read: CCI approves Blackstone’s 100% buy of R Systems International