Kris Gopalakrishnan buys 8.19 per cent in content aggregator Resorcio

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has acquired an 8.19 per cent stake in Resorcio, a multilingual content aggregator start-up based in Thiruvananthapuram. The investment has been made through the family office, Pratithi Investments.

Resorcio is conceptualised as an e-commerce platform enabling creation, sharing and monetisation of knowledge. The platform supports multi-lingual content, across a plethora of subjects in various formats, a company spokesman said. In less than five months since its launch, it has clocked over two million visitors from across the globe.

Quality content in demand

Resorcio is an important step towards revolutionising the growing demand for quality content, said Gopalakrishnan. “Irrespective of the field, the content marketplace has undoubtedly witnessed an upsurge.” In a short span, Resorcio has emerged as a digital space for all kinds of content for the 21st-century knowledge society. This is an attempt to disrupt the content marketplace and serve as a global platform for students, youth and professionals alike, he added.

Geethika Sudip, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Resorcio, said the start-up occupies a space that complements the online learning courses offered by market leaders. “The hybrid model of learning and working is here to stay. This makes our model - an online bazaar where you can buy, sell and search content - truly relevant,” she added.

More language options

“The option to monetise user-generated content and the availability of regional languages are our key differentiators,” says Geethika, who was recently recognised as one of the top corporate women leaders from Kerala by Women Entrepreneurs Forum, Bengaluru.

Resorcio features content in English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit and Arabic. Content in Hindi and Bengali will be available from July 2022, the spokesman added. The start-up also conducts a free certification programme to equip teachers with online teaching skills. It plans to introduce video content in the near future.