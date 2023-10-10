Small satellite manufacturing company HEX20, registered with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has entered into a strategic collaboration with Skyroot Aerospace and iSpace to stimulate demand for affordable lunar satellite missions across the globe.

Hyderabad-headquartered Skyroot Aerospace is a leading private space launch vehicle company, while Japan-based iSpace is a global lunar resource development firm.

A memorandum of understanding was inked at the 74th International Astronautical Conference held in Baku, Azerbaijan. HEX20’s partnership with the two global majors aims to leverage the combined technical prowess and regional networks of the three pioneering companies.

Aiming to give an impetus to the efforts to create a space ecosystem, HEX20 set up its state-of-the-art R&D facility at Technopark in May with the support of K-Space and KSUM. This facility is positioned to serve as the ultimate catalyst for innovation, collaboration and the pursuit of excellence in the field of space technology.

Lauding the company for their tie-up with the firms, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said KSUM’s association with HEX20 is decisive in creating a space startup ecosystem in Kerala and their partnership with the global players will add a thrust to the ongoing efforts.

Lloyd Lopez, CEO of HEX20, said the company is committed to joint marketing efforts across the Indo-Pacific region, expediting the realization of lunar satellite missions in the region.

“We aspire to adapt our platforms for forthcoming lunar missions. It exemplifies how partners with complementary technologies and expertise can collaborate to deliver value to our clients,” Lopez noted.

He said the expertise of the team, innovative technologies and reliable supply chain are the core elements that enable them to provide cost-effective solutions to the space market.

Lopez added that with its innovative resources, HEX20 is able to foster successful partnerships with local and international enterprises, including enhancing Australia’s space capabilities.

HEX20, which has its presence in Australia, has also partnered with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and the extensive manufacturing network that plays a pivotal role in ISRO missions. It provides cost-effective platforms, customized hardware and advanced sensor technologies for the CubeSat and SmallSat markets.