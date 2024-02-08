Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider, announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to develop responsible generative AI solutions and accelerate adoption among customers.

Kyndryl and Google Cloud have been working together since 2021 to help global businesses transform with Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities and infrastructure. The next phase of the partnership will focus on coupling Google Cloud’s in-house AI capabilities, including Gemini, Google’s Large Language Model (LLM), with Kyndryl’s expertise and managed services to develop and deploy generative AI solutions for customers.

“Given Kyndryl’s data services expertise, along with our more than 30 years of experience managing large enterprise environments, Kyndryl understands the complexities in moving a generative AI solution from an idea into production,” said Nicolas Sekkaki, Kyndryl’s Global Applications, Data, and AI Practice Leader.

Key focus areas include AI and data foundation advisory and implementation services, applying the Cortex framework to enterprise resource planning, Kyndryl’s new LLM operations framework to jumpstart generative AI adoption, and increasing expertise to boost generative AI development.

Yateendar Bollini, Director of Global Consulting Partnerships, Google Cloud, said, “Through our expanded partnership, Kyndryl will provide enterprise customers with the service expertise and generative AI solutions needed to accelerate business transformation with Gemini on top of the security capabilities and trusted infrastructure of Google Cloud.”