Lenovo India bets on IoT, to offer products from ‘pocket to cloud’ 

Tech major Lenovo, which has a footprint across phones, tablets, personal computers, smart TVs, workstations, servers, storage devices and in services and solution, aims to strengthen its position as an end-to-end solution provider. According to Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, the company intends to offer all Internet of Things (IoT) products and services required for a growing digitally-connected world.

As internet penetration increases, Lenovo aims to provide all possible digital solutions and be sector agnostic.

Katyal told BusinessLine, “Globally, we believe in market leadership. Hence, we want to have a presence and provide technology across all relevant parts of the market. We are getting into some complex solutioning for smart manufacturing, smart retail and smart healthcare. Increasingly, we are also focussing on end-to- end solutions beyond this horizontal view of having all-possible devices. We will be relevant in whatever is required for a digitally-connected world.”

Market share

In its core PC business, Lenovo holds the third position after HP and Dell. For the quarter ended March 2022, Lenovo had a market share of 17.6 per cent. The vendor recorded a 20.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, primarily driven by a strong performance in the commercial segment. It clocked its second-biggest quarter ever among SMBs, shipping close to 2,00,000 units and growing at 37.5 per cent y-o-y, according to the latest IDC figures.

The company said it has a balanced market share across all sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), gaming, public sector, small and midsize businesses (SMB), consumers and education. Lenovo said it has invested substantially in R&D over the last five years which has resulted in its growth in various segments.

Manufacturing footprint

Lenovo said it has beefed up its manufacturing footprint in the country in line with the Atmanirbhar push by the Government of India. While it inherited a PC assembly and manufacturing unit from IBM when it brought its PC business, it has now expanded the facility and has a capacity of more than a million units. The Indian operations of Lenovo clock about $2.2 billion in annual revenues and directly employ about 1,500 people.