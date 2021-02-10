Lenovo to open 100 exclusive stores by 2022

Lenovo on Wednesday said it will open 100 new Lenovo exclusive stores in FY21-22 in India, which willgenerate about 2,000 jobs across India.

A press statement from the company said as an industry first for the PC Brand, Lenovo completely digitised the customer journey in LES (Lenovo Exclusive Stores) and introduced an offline-to-online (O2O) model enabling customers to complete their purchase on Lenovo.com if the product is not in stock in the stores. Additionally, during lockdown – Lenovo introduced a 100 per cent contactless purchase model for keeping their employees and customers safety in mind.

With these 400 LES, Lenovo to date has generated approximately about 2,000 jobs across India with each store employing nearly five personnel.

“With the consumer business growing at a rapid pace of 45 per cent YoY in Lenovo in FY 2021, it was imperative to continue our offline retail expansion to reach customers to cater to their Learn From Home and Work From Home needs. We look forward to adding another 100 LES in our offline retail business in the coming financial year,” Rahul Agarwal, MD and CEO, Lenovo India, said.

These stores host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware from Lenovo, including the brand’s flagship products such as the Legion series, ThinkBook series, Yoga series, and much more. Lenovo had earlier launched exclusive stores in Bhopal and Indore in October 2020.