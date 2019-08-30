L&T Infotech completes Lymbyc buy

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has completed the acquisition of Bengaluru-based advanced analytics company Lymbyc.

In July, the company had announced the acquisition of Lymbyc for an enterprise value of ₹38 crore.

“The company has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Lymbyc. Consequently, Lymbyc is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company,” according to a regulatory filing.

Lymbyc Solutions has its registered office in Chennai and is headquartered in Bengaluru and has an office in Texas in the US, the filing added.