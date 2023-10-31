L&T Technology Services, a digital engineering and research and development (R&D) services company announced that it is leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help global automotive manufacturers accelerate the transition towards Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) using generative artificial intelligence (AI).

SDVs rely on software to control and manage their operations, including performance and comfort, using sensors and computer systems to make driving safer and more efficient. These digitally enabled vehicles can help drive improvements to safety, security, entertainment, and convenience with software updates over-the-air (OTA) from the cloud, allowing drivers to receive continued value from their vehicle, even after purchase.

Also read: Government orders probe into alleged state-sponsored attack on Opposition MPs’ iPhones

Leveraging AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, LTTS helps vehicle manufacturers worldwide accelerate the development of next-generation SDVs with tailored safety and security solutions covering digital cockpit, connected services, and autonomous driving. LTTS has accelerated the time to launch new products by 25 per cent with virtual work benches on AWS to develop and test new software for vehicle electronic control units (ECUs), which control a car’s operation, said the company.

Training program

To provide employees with digital skills to accelerate innovation, LTTS embarked on an ambitious training program with AWS. The company’s Global Engineering Academy helps in continuous skilling for staff, including generative AI workshops with AWS. By March 2024, the academy will train 1,000 engineers globally on vital cloud skills and applications, including Amazon CodeWhisperer, helping them to develop SDV software and applications faster.

“Generative AI is ushering in a new era of possibilities for the automotive industry, and with AWS cloud services we are able to innovate rapidly to help our customers improve mobility,” said Alind Saxena, President, Sales and Whole Time Director at LTTS.

Also read: US steps up to rein in Big Tech

To help vehicle manufacturers worldwide accelerate SDV development, LTTS uses Amazon CodeWhisperer as the preferred development environment for engineering teams.

LTTS is also using Amazon Bedrock to implement cloud-based vehicle test automation and reuse already proven, good quality, safety compliance code, to further reduce the time to develop new software applications. With AWS IoT FleetWise, a service that makes it easier for automotive companies collect, transform, and transfer vehicle data to the cloud in near real-time, LTTS can improve vehicle quality, safety, and autonomy, the company noted.