LTTS opens new ER&D Centre in Poland; to leverage in automotive, mobility tech domains

Global engineering company Larsen & Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday inaugurated its Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland, which is aimed at catering to global customers, leveraging cutting edge technologies in the Automotive, Mobility and Hi-Tech domains.

This centre will have the capacity to add over 300 engineers over the next three years.

The centre will mark LTTS’ expansion into Eastern Europe, and support major projects through its innovative engineering processes. The ER&D centre will cater to several major customers in Europe and North America, including a US based automotive Tier 1 company.

LTTS will also utilize its in-house Global Engineering Academy (GEA) to enable newly hired employees to reskill and upskill their domain knowledge and align it to customer requirements, while exploring collaboration opportunities with AGH University Krakow, Krakow University of Technology and UK-based Coventry University to expand the engineering talent pool in Poland.

The ER&D centre was officially inaugurated by the Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Jerzy Muzyk and Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland, Her Excellency Nagma Mohamed Mallick, in the presence of Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services.