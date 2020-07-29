Malicious actors are leveraging the pandemic to gain entry into corporate systems: McAfee

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
Cyber-criminals see opportunity in every crisis. More so, when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. As organisations, businesses and institutions rush to put in place IT solutions to be able to keep in touch with their employees and customers, cyber-criminals see this a great opportunity.
“Malicious actors are leveraging the pandemic as an entry mechanism into corporate systems across the globe and India is no different. The convergence of home, school and office has made home a fertile ground for attacks,” Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director of McAfee India, has said.
As per McAfee’s latest findings, India ranked fourth in the top 10 source IP geo-locations for external attacks on cloud accounts from January-April 2020, only behind Thailand, USA and China. Cyber-criminals are actively exploiting the situation with Covid-19-themed ransomware, scam URLs and spam designed to lure remote workers into clicking unverified links or into opening insecure attachments.
“We observed the emergence of phishing campaigns that use pandemic-themed messaging to deliver malware and trojans, as the workforce learns to adapt to a remote working culture,” he said.
“We also detected a banking trojan, Ursnif, that steals banking credentials by collecting activities of victims through keystroke recording and by tracking network, browser activity,” he pointed out.
Ransomware-as-a-Service attacks continued to train their sights on municipal, healthcare, financial and corporate targets.
Mobile threats ranging from ransomware samples to spy agents arising from Android applications, and abusing keywords connected to the pandemic were also on the rise.
“Using spear-phishing techniques, cyber-criminals are targeting select employees to gain access to critical information like staff credentials, customer data, intellectual property, and more,” he said.
Bad actors exploit human-machine weaknesses. “Just like we are fighting to flatten the Covid-19 curve by social isolation and washing our hands, we should aim to flatten our organisational attack surface by ensuring cyber-security hygiene. We should use multi-factor authentication, strong and complex passwords, VPNs (virtual private networks), and robust endpoint and cloud security software.
“However, the bottomline still remains staying vigilant and using common sense in the online world,” Venkat Krishnapur said.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...