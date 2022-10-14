Thiruvananthapuram, October 14

Manjit Cherian, a senior brand communications strategist with over 20 years of diversified experience, has been appointed as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Kerala IT Parks.

Cherian has an MBA and MA in Marketing from the George Herbert Walker School of Business at Webster University, St Louis, and a BA in Management and Media Communications from Regent’s University, London. He previously worked at the Mar Sleeva Medicity, Palai, as Chief Branding Officer.

BusinessLine had on July 6 reported that Kerala IT Parks, which included Technopark-Thiruvananthapuram, one of India’s largest IT parks, is making a conscious effort to bring big multinational firms and will soon appoint a Chief Marketing Officer. His mandate would be to build relationships with Silicon Valley and other IT ecosystems elsewhere.