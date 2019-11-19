Marg ERP digitally connects chemists with dealers

Marg ERP, one of the leading inventory and accounting software solutions provider, has transformed the entire supply chain of pharma industry by digitally connecting dealers with chemists, who provide the last mile connectivity with consumers.

The software solution of the company has already connected pharma companies with the dealers. With the new development, the efficiencies at retailer level will go up substantially and the inventory management will become more efficient. Marg ERP has 60 per cent market share in pharma sector. It has installed over 250,000 software installations at MSMEs spread across India.

Implementation of GST has also necessitated MSMEs and pharma companies to digitise their inventory, payments and accounting management, so as to comply with requirements like filing returns and claiming input tax under GST.