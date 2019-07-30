Max Fashion to go live on Amazon Fashion India from August; aims for billion-dollar brand status

To achieve its goal of becoming a billion-dollar fashion brand in India, Max Fashion will go live on Amazon Fashion India with over 5,000 styles starting August 1.

The dedicated Max store on Amazon Fashion India will launch with the latest selection from its Autumn 2019 collection, all of which will be Prime-enabled with access to free one-two day shipping.

Max Fashion has built a network of nearly 300 stores in over 100 cities, since its entry in 2006.

Billion-dollar brand

“We want to be India’s first billion-dollar brand by 2022 and will be more than halfway to achieving our goal with revenue of $600 million this fiscal. We are set to achieve a milestone of selling 100 million units of apparel this fiscal. While we offer global trendy products at affordable prices, what Amazon brings to the table is reach across 100 per cent pin codes, outstanding customer experience, trust and reliability. At our current growth rate and with our Amazon partnership, we should be a $1 billion brand in three years,” Shital Mehta, CEO, Max Fashion India, told BusinessLine.

Thirty per cent of Max Fashion’s revenue accrues from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Growing network

The company is growing rapidly, adding one store every five days, to have 500 stores spanning 10,000-14,000 sq ft each by 2022. “We want to make Max Fashion an ‘anytime-anywhere’ brand and started our digital transformation journey 18 months ago. We have crossed 13 million app downloads, and digital sales contribute to under 5 per cent of our revenue. While our stores are doing well, there are only that many that we can open. That’s when we realised tying up with Amazon is such a strategic fit to our overall growth strategy,” said Mehta.

Brand synergy

Pointing out the brand synergies between Max Fashion and Amazon Fashion, Mayank Shivam, Director – Category Management, Amazon Fashion India, said: “Max Fashion is relevant to everyone...Tier-1, 2 and 3 cities/towns...which mirrors the way Amazon thinks about it. Even culturally, our organisations and brands are similar, whether it is our focus on customer experience including onsite delivery or returns, bringing out trendy products at affordable price points, and more importantly, our long-term investment in fashion as a category.”