Meta Platforms has split its Responsible AI (RAI) team that worked on understanding and preventing harms associated with the artificial intelligence technology it is developing, as the company diverts more resources to its generative AI work, The Information reported, citing an internal post.

According to The Information report, most employees of RAI team will move to Meta’s generative AI team which was formed in February this year to make generative AI products. Other members will move to the company’s AI infrastructure unit.