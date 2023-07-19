Meta has launched a large language AI model in collaboration with Microsoft. The ChatGPT-like model will be released free for research and commercial use. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce AI large language model’s next generation and make technology known as Llama 2.

Meta had already released the first iteration of Llama in February this year. Llana stands for Large Language Model Meta. Now Meta is collaborating with Microsoft, which has already invested billions of dollars into ChatGPT backed by OpenAI.

Zuckerberg posed with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for a power-packed Instagram picture while announcing the deal. “Today, we’re open sourcing Llama 2 with our preferred partner @microsoft. This gives researchers and businesses access to build with our next generation large language model as the foundation of their work. Grateful to Satya and our teams for making this happen,” he wrote.

Much like tech peers Google and Microsoft, Meta has long had a big research team of computer scientists devoted to advancing AI technology. But it’s been overshadowed as the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT sparked a rush to profit off of ‘generative AI’ tools that can create new prose, images and other media