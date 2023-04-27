Meta sees an opportunity to introduce AI agents to billions of individuals that will be useful and meaningful, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors in a recent earnings call. The CEO announced restructuring plans in the mid of March to improve the company’s efficiency.

Zuckerberg informed that the company is exploring chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts on Facebook and Instagram, and ads.

The company recently launched an AI model Segment Anything Model (SAM) that could identify items within images and videos.

According to a report by The Verge, Zuckerberg said that generative AI technology is going to touch every single product, including the customer support business on WhatsApp. The company launched an AI language model called LLaMA to researchers earlier this year. However, while Meta may be experimenting with AI, the company is not giving up on the metaverse, the CEO clarified.

“I expect that a lot of interest in AI agents for business messaging and customer support will come once we nail that experience. Over time, this will extend to our work on the metaverse, too, where people will much more easily be able to create avatars, objects, worlds, and code to tie all of them together,” he added.

