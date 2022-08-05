Meta expands NFT support on Instagram to 100 more countries

Meta (formerly Facebook), has started the rollout of Instagram’s non-fungible token (NFT) feature in 100 more countries. The feature enables creators and businesses to launch their digital collectibles on their Instagram profiles.

Following the initial test launch of NFTs in May and subsequent expansion in June, starting today, Instagram will expand the access to countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas. Since May, the company has been testing digital collectibles on Instagram with a small group of US collectors and producers.

Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, took to Instagram to make the announcement. He mentioned that new integrations with Coinbase and Dapper too would be launched. He has also shared a childhood picture of him playing basketball, which will soon be converted into an NFT.

Sharing digital collectibles

The latest update will allow people to connect a digital wallet—once connected, people will have the ability to choose which NFTs from their wallet they would like to share on Instagram—share digital collectibles, and automatically tag both the creator and collector.

Additionally, it will now support wallet connections with the Coinbase Wallet and Dapper, as well as the ability to post digital collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain. As of today, it will support connections with third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet coming soon.

Supported blockchains at this time include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow. There are no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram.