Meta announced that it is planning to shut down its Super app on February 15, 2023. When Meta started developing the Super app in 2020, it wished to provide an enhanced virtual meet experience, similar to that of VidCon or Comic Con.

During the period of closing down the Super app, users can not conduct a new event on the platform. If users have any upcoming events, Meta advised the users to shift to another platform. The events that have taken place already can be saved as a recorded file from the archives.

In addition, earlier in September, Meta shut down Neighborhoods that standardised the way neighbours connect and share local news and information on Facebook.

