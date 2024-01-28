Mark Zuckerberg-backed Meta has urged the TRAI to set up regulatory sandboxes to deal with issues arising out of tech developments related to Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence.

“To the extent that any novel or unique issues arise over time as the metaverse continues to evolve, we call upon the Indian policymakers to address any emerging legislative gaps on a case-by-case basis, using evidence-based policy development. We support the development of common standards and best practices for the metaverse and are working with others through forums like the Metaverse Standards Forum to that end. However, policymakers must recognise that these technologies are nascent and that many of the benefits and potential risks that experts predict will be raised by advances that are still to come,” Meta said in a submission to the TRAI

Tech collaboration

To address any potential legislative gaps, Indian policymakers should establish mechanisms to promote long-term dialogue and cooperation with industry stakeholders, to share knowledge and ensure a shared understanding of these technologies as they keep getting developed. “This could take the form of regulatory sandboxes with clear exit criteria that allow industry participants to offer products to limited numbers of consumers in a more controlled environment, or other experimental governance programs,” Meta added.

The company which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp said that since the metaverse will transcend national borders, it will need the same public and private standards, norms and rules to be able to operate across jurisdictions.

“Like the internet, the metaverse will not be limited to use from within defined, geographic parameters. The siloed nature of bordered approaches to regulation might impede interoperability and portability in the metaverse. Onerous requirements for local storage of data are already particularly challenging for smaller businesses and their cross-border activities and in a burgeoning sector such as metaverse technologies, this situation may amplify. In addition, given that it is foreseen that people will want to experience the ability to travel between and portability of assets across experiences, data localisation restrictions risk stifling human opportunity,” it said.