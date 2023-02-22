A week ago, Meta launched a new subscription service ‘Meta Verified’ for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta Verified can be added to the profile for $15 a month by verifying user identity.

📣 Meta Verified 📣



Meta Verified is a new subscription bundle that includes account verification with impersonation protections and access to increased visibility and support.



More info here 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/7Wqqn87rKu — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 21, 2023

Meta said that once a user applies for a Meta Verified badge, they can not change their profile name, username, date of birth, or profile photo.

Meta will block any such attempts. If there is a need to change any of the above, users need to unsubscribe from the Verified badge and reapply again.

After Twitter, Meta decided to take a step to control impersonation of identities on its two most widely used platforms. The new service is first rolling out in New Zealand and Australia.

Instagram and Facebook users can apply for Meta Verified with their government ID authentication.

A blog post from Meta said, ”There will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements.”

Criterion to be Meta Verified

In the same blogpost, Meta has listed few criterion to meet in order to get accounts Meta Verified.

To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements such as prior posting history and be at least 18 years old.

Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.