Micromax Energy eyes 10 per cent market share in lithium-ion batteries

Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Micromax Energy, an independent firm and part of Micromax Group, is aiming 8-10 per cent market share of the lithium-ion battery market in India — which is at a nascent stage — by next year.
The company has been manufacturing lead acid batteries too, but is now focussing on the lithium-ion batteries as the market for electric vehicles, particularly as the three-wheeler segment is growing at a multi-fold level.
“This year was the beginning of the trials and a lot of people coming in...but in 2020, we are targeting 8-10 per cent of the total market. Next year will be a big market for the lithium-ion batteries in India,” Sunil Bhatnagar, Country Head – Energy Division, Micromax Energy, told BusinessLine.
Micromax has a planned investment of around ₹100 crore in this entity by 2020, from around ₹22 crore that has been already invested till now, mostly on equipments, he said, adding that the company is currently dependent on B2B model, and would commercially launch products once the market for EVs flourishes.
He said that while the market is expected to be around ₹3,500 crore next year for the lithium-ion battery only, there is data available for the current market size, he said. Whereas, the lead acid battery market is around ₹30,000 crore.
Bhatnagar said that the company has a capacity of manufacturing 250 batteries of 7.5 kilowatt hour per day and currently there is an utilisation of 25-30 per cent of the total capacity. So working on the full capacity, Micromax Energy can easily capture 8-10 per cent of the market.
The company is one of the very few local players who are into manufacturing lithium-ion batteries.
Global players such as Toshiba and Denso has tied-up with Suzuki Motor Corporation to make lithium-ion batteries here with an investment of more than ₹1,000 crore and similarly, Mahindra Electric has also signed up with LG Chem of South Korea for the same.
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Autointelli Systems’ AI platform automates operations for better deployment of staff
WEGoT has developed an IoT-based solution that provides insights into water usage
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...