Micron crosses 50,000-patent mark

Micron Technology, a Nasdaq-listed computer memory and data storage solutions company with R&D presence in India, has crossed 50,000 patents.

“From creating the world’s smallest 256K DRAM chip in 1984 to delivering the first 1-alpha DRAM shipment in 2021 – the firm recorded thousands of inventions in between,” a Micron executive has said.

“More than 4,000 team members across 16 countries have contributed to this notable accomplishment over the course of Micron’s 43-year history,” he said.

“Very few companies in any industry have reached this achievement. I want to acknowledge the contributions of all Micron team members, past and present, as this milestone would not have been possible without their innovative ideas that ensure we stay on the cutting edge of technology,” Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said.

In 2021, nearly 1,500 Micron team members contributed to almost 2,600 patent grants — the most patents issued to Micron in a single year throughout its history.

The annual number of women who were inventors on Micron’s original patent applications was four times greater in 2021 than 2017.