The Executive Vice President for global operations at Micron Technology, Manish Bhatia highlighted that India needs policy certainty for the next 25 years and beyond in order to attract more semiconductor investment in India.

Speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum in Mumbai, Bhatia said that India needs to work on creating a stable policy environment to attract semicon players to the country. “Many of the advantages that India has like stability of the government, democratic institutions are advantages over the other developing countries vying for some of these manufacturing investments, but being able to take this semiconductor policy and create certainty around it, not just for the India market, but for creating an exportable market as well is what is going to be needed to attract more companies like Micron in our industry.”

Bhatia added that global semicon companies across the value chain would want to have predictability in policy for the next 25 years and beyond.

“Policy predictability has been present in countries such as Taiwan, Korea and Japan, which have thriving semiconductor ecosystems. I think India has a tremendous opportunity ahead of it to be able to create all of these factors that will make the semiconductor ecosystem successful in the next 15 to 20 years — but it is going to take direct policy and alignment between all stakeholders, whether that is the Central government, State government, educational institutions. Everyone has to come together if they want that capability.”

Micron was the first player to invest in India for semiconductors. Last year, Micron committed an $825-million investment to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

By December 2024, Micron is set to produce its first made-in-India chip.

