Microsoft has integrated Bing AI’s voice command in its Edge desktop version, similar to the mobile version, as per The Verge. The feature of Bing AI will let users command chatbot using their voice, wherein it will respond in a voice of its own.

Similar to mobile version, users need to use the microphone button for voice command on desktop and provide microphone access to Bing to proceed further.

Currently, the Microsoft Bing chatbot supports English, Mandarin, French, and Japanese, and is expected to add more languages in near future.

The move comes following the announcement to discontinue Cortana — the virtual assistant for Windows — later this year.

Microsoft is also working on an artificial intelligence-based assistant Copilot for Windows 11. Copilot will enable users to take control of their daily tasks through voice commands. The feature will be available in the taskbar for direct access. Copilot will be integrated into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more Microsoft 365 apps.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit