Microsoft is exploring ads in Bing Chat powered by OpenAI’s chatbot GPT-4. The tech giant has also launched an AI-powered Security Copilot, a new assistant for cybersecurity professionals.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that ads will show in the new Bing, specifically in Chat. Engineer Debarghya Das spotted the feature and shared it on Twitter.

Bing Chat now has Ads!



It's going to be fascinating to see how the unit economics of Ads in language models will unfold and affect search advertising.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/o5YjRjikOP — Deedy (@debarghya_das) March 29, 2023

Also read: How to delete ChatGPT account

“We are still exploring new opportunities for ad experiences and will share more over time,” the spokesperson said. According to The Verge report, the company has been testing ads in Bing for a while and started its discussion with ad agencies in February.

The tech giant said that there are more than a hundred million daily active users of Bing. “Of the millions of users in Preview, one-third are new to Bing creating net new opportunities for publishers. This is still early data, but the signs are encouraging,” Microsoft noted.

Also read: Microsoft launches Security Copilot