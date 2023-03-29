Microsoft has announced an AI-powered Security Copilot, a new assistant for cybersecurity professionals. The tool is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology.

The company has invested a multi-billion dollar in OpenAI, which recently launched GPT-4. The assistant will use the tech giant’s security-specific model.

“Security Copilot is designed to work seamlessly with security teams, empowering defenders to see what is happening in their environment, learn from existing intelligence, correlate threat activity, and make more informed, efficient decisions at machine speed,” Microsoft said in its statement.

Microsoft said that the company is building a future with Security Copilot, “where every defender is empowered with tools and technology to make the world a safer place”.

The product will provide access to advanced OpenAI models to support demanding security tasks and applications. Microsoft added that the product would address skill shortages in cybersecurity and enhance workflows.

This comes after the tech giant tweaked its Teams app with AI and UI improvements. Microsoft Teams application is now available for public preview on Windows with improvements, including 2x speeds and AI features.

