Sonata Software announced that it partnered with Microsoft to globally launch Microsoft Fabrics at the Microsoft Build event in Seattle, United States, as stated in a statement.

Microsoft Fabric is an end-to-end unified analytics platform, clubbing all data and analytics tools. It enables enterprises to manage data in one place with analytical experiences. Microsoft Fabric will have an unique set of multi-cloud data lake called OneLake, governance and security, AI powered experiences with Copilot, and integration to Microsoft 365 applications.

Microsoft Fabric offers data integration, data engineering, data warehousing, data science, realtime analytics, and business intelligence—all hosted on a lake-centric SaaS solution, as per company report.

Rajasekhar Datta Roy, CTO, Sonata Software says, “We will bring a whole set of complementary capabilities in terms of IPs as well as capacities across the globe to help customers to modernize their data estate and adopt this platform faster.”