Check Point Research’s Brand Phishing Report for Q2 2023 reveals that Microsoft has taken the lead as the most impersonated brand for phishing scams this quarter, accounting for 29 per cent of all attempts. The report highlights the top companies cybercriminals frequently imitate to steal personal information and payment credentials from unsuspecting individuals.

Google stands in the second spot with 19 per cent of all phishing attempts, while Apple first appeared this year, ranking third with 5 per cent of phishing events. The technology sector emerged as the most impersonated industry, followed closely by banking and social media networks.

The survey also revealed that Wells Fargo, an American bank, rose to the fourth spot due to a string of fraudulent emails asking for account information. Amazon, Walmart, Roblox, LinkedIn, Home Depot, and Facebook were among the other well-known firms on the top 10 list.

In response to the increasing threat, Check Point released an enhanced security technology called ‘Zero Phishing’ with a new engine called Brand Spoofing Prevention, capable of detecting and blocking brand impersonation attempts in any language and country, resulting in a 40 per cent higher catch rate compared to traditional methods.

