Microsoft Corp is looking to introduce a new version of its search engine Bing using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported.

Microsoft might launch the version by March, and hopes to challenge Google’s search engine, according to the report.

Using this AI-backed technology allows search engines to provide answers in the form of full sentences, including the source of information. This would be different from the ‘Feature Snippet’ approach of quoting sources for an answer or providing relevant links.

In a blog post last year, Microsoft announced plans to integrate Dall-E 2, an AI system that creates images and artwork from descriptive text, into Bing Image Creator.

In 2019, the tech giant made an investment in AI company OpenAI, offering $1 billion in funding. This included an agreement to incorporate certain aspects of GPT into Bing.

The two also entered a multi-year partnership to develop AI supercomputing technologies on Microsoft Azure’s cloud service.