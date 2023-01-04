Microsoft Corp is looking to introduce a new version of its search engine Bing using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported.

Microsoft might launch the version by March, and hopes to challenge Google’s search engine, according to the report.

Also read: India well-positioned to leverage the opportunities in digital economy: Satya Nadella

Using this AI-backed technology allows search engines to provide answers in the form of full sentences, including the source of information. This would be different from the ‘Feature Snippet’ approach of quoting sources for an answer or providing relevant links.

In a blog post last year, Microsoft announced plans to integrate Dall-E 2, an AI system that creates images and artwork from descriptive text, into Bing Image Creator.

Also read
KSL

YES Bank ties up with Microsoft to develop new banking app

The bank will leverage Microsoft Azure to consolidate and modernise its enterprise data landscape.

HDFC Bank partners with Microsoft for digital transformation

Also read: Microsoft NotePad to get tabs in Windows 11

In 2019, the tech giant made an investment in AI company OpenAI, offering $1 billion in funding. This included an agreement to incorporate certain aspects of GPT into Bing.

The two also entered a multi-year partnership to develop AI supercomputing technologies on Microsoft Azure’s cloud service.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   