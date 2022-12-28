Microsoft announced ample of upgrades to its Notepad including dark mode, support for multi undo, and others, since the launch of Windows 11 last year. A year later, an accidental leak by a Microsoft employee hints that Notepad might get tabs feature.

As per the leaked screenshot, the company is planning to bring tabs to its Notepad app. The screenshot pictured two tabs opened in the app with a message.

The message screenshots by the Microsoft employee indicates that the tabs feature is under development and it is likely to be roll out to the Windows Insiders in 2023.

Notably, Microsoft started experimenting the Notepad and Files Explorer app’s tabs feature in 2017. Reports say that in November 2017, Microsoft was developing the functionality under the code name ‘Sets’ for Windows 10 aiming easy access to open Notepad app’s multiple files simultaneously, and go back and forth without closing any one of them. However, the feature was never rolled out live.