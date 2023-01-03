YES Bank has tied up with Microsoft for a next generation mobile application (app).

The bank will leverage Microsoft’s Azure platform to create the app, which will offer customers services such as online payments, shopping, rewards, offers, as well as customised dashboards, besides traditional banking functions.

The app will run on Microsoft’s enterprise-grade cloud platform, and will support YES Bank in scaling up services by bringing merchants and ecosystem partners on to a common platform. This will enable the bank to cater to diverse financial needs of customers across loans, payments, deposits, investments, cards and more, it said.

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES Bank said “We havebeen in the forefront of leveraging technology to provide a differentiated banking experience. Our partnership with Microsoft will look to co-creating a proposition that will offer customers the benefit of transacting, as well as undertaking a host of other activities on a common platform.”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with YES Bank on their digital transformation efforts. Microsoft Azure enables YES Bank with secure and resilient architecture that helps them build new experiences for their customer.”