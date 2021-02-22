Microsoft Word to get smart text predictions feature

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Microsoft is planning to roll out a ‘Text Predictions’ feature in Microsoft Word.
The feature, similar to Smart Compose in Google Docs predicts what the user may type next based on what they are writing.
The feature was spotted in the tech giant’s product roadmap by TechRadar. According to the product roadmap listing, the broader roll-out of the feature is being targeted for March CY2021.
“Text Predictions in Word for Windows helps users write more efficiently by predicting text quickly, timely and accurately,” reads the description of the feature.
It also helps reduce spelling and grammar errors and learns over time to give the best recommendations based on a user’s writing style, the tech giant said.
According to an official blog post, the feature is currently available for 50 per cent of Windows Beta Channel users running Version 2010 Build 13301.20004 or later and to all Microsoft 365 SKUs on Word on the web except for Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Microsoft 365 F3, Microsoft 365 A1.
Apart from this, Microsoft also recently announced more details regarding the launch of the latest Office 2021 for Windows and Mac.
The tech giant has announced two new versions of Office, Microsoft Office 2021 for general consumers and the Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for commercial use.
A commercial preview of Microsoft Office LTSC will be available in April.
Office 2021 for personal and small businesses will be released later this year, Microsoft said.
