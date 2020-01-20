Mobile app for bulk delivery of diesel in NCR launched

A mobile application based delivery service for bulk diesel procurement has been launched in the National capital region. This app, promoted by Delhi-based Samridhi Highway Solutions, is aimed at housing societies, industries and malls to avoid the hassle of transporting large amounts of fuel from the station to the desired destination.

“This would also cut down the unsafe practices of transporting the fuel and ensure a highly secured mode of transport by Humsafar delivery dispensers itself,” Sanya Goel, Director and founder of Fuel Humsafar App said.

“Once the order is placed through the app, a Humsafar delivery truck that is compliant to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation standards will bring it to the set destination. The 4000-litre as well as 6000-litre capacity delivery trucks comes with a mobile fuel dispenser for easy transfer of the diesel. In addition, the truck is enabled with geo-sensing technology to keep it locked till it reaches the set location,” Goel said.

“To avail this service, a customer can place an order through a mobile app (Fuel Humsafar) for a minimum order of 100 litres. For orders exceeding 2,500 litres, the customer would need to have a PESO license for storage" said Mayank Aggarwal, co-founder of Humsafar.