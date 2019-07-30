What to expect from the Google Pixel 4

While gadget lovers complain about Google’s Pixel phones being too expensive for their own good, they can’t resist excitedly anticipating the next release from the tech giant.

It hasn’t been that long since the Pixel 3A XL and Pixel 3A launched with no very major compromises and greatly reduced prices, but smartphone users are pouncing on every rumour, leak or piece of information they can find on the Pixel 4 which it is believed will launch in early October as have earlier versions of the phone.

Even the screen protectors have been leaked, confirming that there will be no minimised bezels or notches on this phone.

The single most exciting feature about any upcoming Pixel smartphone is of course its camera. So far, Google has stuck with single lens camera setups while other companies have been piling on wide angle, telephoto and depth lenses, recently adding Time of Flight cameras for 3D capture as well.

Google has been at the top of the phone photography game by relying on software, doing a remarkable job producing clear and consistently good images from its most recent devices. What the Pixel 3 phones brought to night photography has been game changing, an image shot in almost-darkness showing what even the human eye cannot.

But can software alone be relied on to keep the Pixel ahead of the pack in the face of intense competition from those who add software smarts to more hardware? This time Google has begun revealing features on the new breakthroughs its cameras on the Pixel 4 will bring.

In a blog post and short video clip, Google has revealed that the Pixel 4 will have two new features that form the next step in the company’s Ambient Computing vision.

The first of these is Soli, a motion-sensing radar, actually a miniature of the technology we know that detects aircrafts. This will detect motion around and close to the Pixel 4, adding software algorithms on top of what the the phone sees and senses to recognise gestures and respond. For example, using the Soli radar chip you will be able to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. The capability will get better as the device learns its user’s movements.

The worrying part is whether this feature will be available everywhere as Google mentions ‘select countries’ in its blog post.

The phone will also now focus on face unlock which Google says they will handle differently. Before you even touch your phone, the Pixel 4’s sensors will know you’re reaching for it and proactively turn on the face recognition and it will know its users even if it’s used upside down.

As far as ‘regular’ cameras go, the Pixel 4XL and Pixel 4 will probably have dual selfie shooters and a large square assembly of triple camera lenses on the back.

Specifications being circulated about in leaks and rumours include 1080x2280 and 1440x3040 pixel displays, more RAM (possibly 6GB) to handle the new features, and a step-up in storage amount.