Apple may unveil ‘budget’ iPhone in March: report

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airlines had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Apple is likely to announce the release of its “budget” iPhone at the spring event scheduled for March 31. According to the Gadget360 report, sources close to the tech giant revealed that the company would announce the sale of its new products by the end of March. The sale of which will begin by the first week of April.
Apple Inc. may release its iPhone 9, the long-awaited cheaper alternative to the flagship iPhone lineup next month. However, the company has not released any official statement regarding the launch of the product. According to experts, the phone will be the sequel to the 2016 iPhone SE. The experts further anticipated that the new phone would either be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, CNET reported.
The CNET report anticipated that the new phone would look exactly like the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch screen and physical home button with a TouchID. However, it may have a faster chip (the A13 chip that powers the current iPhone 12 lineup is the rumoured processor). It is tipped to draw power from the in-house A13 Bionic processor.
Along with the new range of iPhones, Apple may release an updated version of the iPad Pro and a wireless charging pad. It may also roll out iOS 13.4.
Tipster Evan Blass, who has gained international fame for various smartphone launch leaks, tweeted that the new budget iPhone will arrive sometime in March. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been speculating that we could also expect refreshed iPad Pro models and a wireless charging mat, Gadget360 report added.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
