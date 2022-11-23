Apple has launched a software update to iOS and iPadOS 16.2 beta to fix a security feature.

The update could be a test for a rapid security response system. Apple’s Rapid Security Response allows non-harmful security updates to be installed automatically.

Apple says the “Rapid Security Response provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.” The update release is available through the standard software update process.

Rapid Security Response update on 16.2 beta | Photo Credit: -

Settings has an option to remove the Apple iOS “security response”.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit