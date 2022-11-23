Apple has launched a software update to iOS and iPadOS 16.2 beta to fix a security feature.
The update could be a test for a rapid security response system. Apple’s Rapid Security Response allows non-harmful security updates to be installed automatically.
Apple says the “Rapid Security Response provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.” The update release is available through the standard software update process.
Settings has an option to remove the Apple iOS “security response”.
