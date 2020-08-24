Audio quality key for Indian consumers while buying smartphone: Report

Audio quality is one of the key features prioritised by Indian consumers while purchasing a smartphone, according to a new study by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to the report, 66 per cent of users consider audio quality one of the most important factors in purchasing their next smartphone. “For the first time ever, consumers are more tuned into ‘audio quality’, possibly driven by long hours spent alone in a homebound economy,” the report said.

“Given the advancements in smartphone camera and battery, I believe consumers are mostly satisfied with industry-leading innovations therein. On the other hand, in the current homebound economy, consumers are getting more aware, and paying more heed to audio quality. As such, they are putting it on priority for the neo normal, from a communication and content consumption point of view,” said Satya Mohanty, Head-Industry Consulting Group, CMR.

The most preferred uses for audio are listening to music on audio streaming platforms and watching videos on OTT platforms. Apart from this, 62 per cent of users also use audio while gaming.

Three categories

According to the report, 44 per cent of consumers clock at least 10-20 hours of audio consumption within a week. These consumers are termed ‘Digital Dependants’. Another 39 per cent, who clock over 20 hours of audio consumption, are termed ‘Digital Natives’. Around 17 per cent of users spend less than 10 hours on audio consumption; they are termed ‘Digital Laggards’.

“Amongst the three cohorts, Digital Natives tend to spend more time on OTT platforms and rate audio as the most important factor considered while buying their current smartphone,” the report said.

The definition of “better audio” also changes with user types. “ Digital Laggards associate better audio experience to voice and dialogue clarity (69 per cent), whereas Digital Natives associate it to an immersive experience (61 per cent),” the report said.

Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said: “Consumers are now seeking infinitely better and immersive listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go. Across use cases, ranging from OTT consumption to mobile gaming and even UGC, consumers seek more high-quality sound. This is where brands with industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby, will stand to shine and fulfil consumer aspirations.”