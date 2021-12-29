Foxconn to restructure management at Sriperumbudur facility

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities.

The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident which sparked employee protests and threw light on the living conditions of the workers in hostels near the factory.

Separately, an Apple spokesperson said Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility had been placed on probation.

Apple standards

Apple Inc found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees at its supplier Foxconn's plant in southern India do not meet its standards, a spokesperson said.

"Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments," an Apple spokesperson said.

"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."