Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

Google on Tuesday announced the newest iteration of its smartphone — Pixel6 and Pixel 6 Pro — which will be powered by the company’s first chip Tensor.

The tech giant also launched Pixel Pass, a subscription service starting at $45 per month for US customers that will include the Pixel 6 and access to the premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music.

The new design has a metal body and a black band across the back that includes the camera. Camera software improvements allow better capture of darker skin tones, a part of Google’s effort to make the camera more inclusive, it said.

Also see: Google’s biggest moonshot is its search for a carbon-free future

The camera reduces stray light in photos, which can make dark skin appear ashy, and improvements have been made in white balance and exposure tuning to more accurately reflect skin tone, Google said.

The phones will go on sale at US wireless carriers on October 28. Pricing for the Pixel 6 will start at $599. The Pixel 6 Pro, with a larger screen, telephoto camera lens and upgraded front camera, starts at $899.