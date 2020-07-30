Google One offers free phone backups on Android and iOS

Google is offering a free phone backup feature for Google One users on Android and iOS devices as part of a broader update to the app.

The feature will let users back up their devices and clean up files across Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail through the Google One app.

“Automatic phone backup will be available on Android phones, even if you don’t have a Google One membership. And if you have an iPhone, we’re introducing a new iOS app that lets you store photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events with Google,” Google said in an official blog post.

While the feature is free, the files that are backed up will count towards the free 15GB storage space that Google provides for users. If a user exceeds the limit, they will have to either delete unwanted files or purchase additional storage space by taking a paid Google membership. Paid memberships start at $1.99/month for 100GB.

Google is adding a new storage manager in the Google One app and on the web to help users back up and clean up their files across devices.