Google Pixel 6 series has fingerprint scanner issues: Report

Last year, Google launched Pixel 6 series under its flagship line-up. In recent times, reports have suggested that Google Pixel 6a is having fingerprint issues, where the device can be unlocked without registered fingerprints.

In a recent video by youtuber Geekyranjit, he said Pixel 6a fingerprint scanner ‘can’t be trusted’. In the video, the youtuber techie shows how an unregistered thumb could unlock the screen through in-display fingerprint scanner. In another video by Android Police, evidences show multiple people are able to unlock Pixel 6A device without registering their fingerprint.

Earlier, another problem with the fingerprint was raised where users reported about the slow in-display fingerprint. Since then, Google have rolled out several updates to fix the issue, but the recent finger ID is much more concerning and posses a threat to individual’s security.

Few reports also suggest the other way, and can be said that the problem is arising for some users.

Google Pixel 6a is available in India at ₹43,999 and comes with a single 6GB + 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by the same Tensor chipset that is installed in Pixel 6 flagship series.